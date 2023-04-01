Reese McGuire -- 1-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the hill, on April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Orioles.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Reese McGuire? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Reese McGuire At The Plate (2022)

  • McGuire hit .269 with 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks.
  • McGuire picked up at least one hit 51 times last season in 89 games played (57.3%), including multiple hits on 12 occasions (13.5%).
  • He homered in three of 89 games in 2022 (3.4%), including 1.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • McGuire drove in a run in 19 of 89 games last season (21.3%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
  • In 23 of 89 games last year (25.8%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
42 GP 41
.265 AVG .273
.318 OBP .297
.350 SLG .386
7 XBH 11
1 HR 2
11 RBI 11
26/8 K/BB 30/4
1 SB 0
Home Away
45 GP 44
21 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 30 (68.2%)
7 (15.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (11.4%)
6 (13.3%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (38.6%)
1 (2.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (4.5%)
10 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (20.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
  • The Orioles had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combined to give up 171 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (14th in the league).
  • Kremer starts for the first time this season for the Orioles.
  • The 27-year-old righty started and threw six innings when he last appeared Monday, Oct. 3 against the Toronto Blue Jays.
  • Over his 22 appearances last season he compiled an 8-7 record, had a 3.23 ERA, and a 1.253 WHIP.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.