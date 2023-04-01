Reese McGuire -- 1-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the hill, on April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Orioles.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Reese McGuire At The Plate (2022)

McGuire hit .269 with 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks.

McGuire picked up at least one hit 51 times last season in 89 games played (57.3%), including multiple hits on 12 occasions (13.5%).

He homered in three of 89 games in 2022 (3.4%), including 1.1% of his trips to the dish.

McGuire drove in a run in 19 of 89 games last season (21.3%), including two games with multiple RBIs.

In 23 of 89 games last year (25.8%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 42 GP 41 .265 AVG .273 .318 OBP .297 .350 SLG .386 7 XBH 11 1 HR 2 11 RBI 11 26/8 K/BB 30/4 1 SB 0 Home Away 45 GP 44 21 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 30 (68.2%) 7 (15.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (11.4%) 6 (13.3%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (38.6%) 1 (2.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (4.5%) 10 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (20.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)