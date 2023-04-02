Adam Duvall Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Orioles - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 4-for-5 with a double, a triple, two home runs and five RBI in his most recent game, Adam Duvall and the Boston Red Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Cole Irvin) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Adam Duvall At The Plate (2022)
- Duvall hit .213 with 16 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 21 walks.
- Duvall had a hit in 47 of 86 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- He hit a home run in 12.8% of his games last year (11 of 86), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Duvall drove in a run in 30.2% of his games last season (26 of 86), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (10.5%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
- In 28 of 86 games last year (32.6%) he scored a run, and in 10 of those games (11.6%) he scored two or more runs.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|39
|.196
|AVG
|.229
|.252
|OBP
|.300
|.350
|SLG
|.451
|10
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|6
|18
|RBI
|18
|55/9
|K/BB
|46/12
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|41
|22 (48.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|25 (61.0%)
|5 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (17.1%)
|13 (28.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (36.6%)
|5 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (14.6%)
|12 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (34.1%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Orioles had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
- The Orioles had the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- The Orioles allowed 171 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 14th in baseball.
- Irvin will make his first start of the season for the Orioles.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 29-year-old southpaw, started and went six scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels.
- His 4.03 ERA ranked 36th, 1.160 WHIP ranked 26th, and 6.4 K/9 ranked 43rd among qualified MLB pitchers last year.
