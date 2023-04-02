The Boston Bruins (59-12-5), winners of five road games in a row, visit the St. Louis Blues (35-35-6) at Enterprise Center on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET on TNT, TVAS, and SN360.

During the past 10 contests for the Bruins, their offense has put up 33 goals while their defense has given up just 14 (they have a 9-1-0 record in those games). In 41 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored eight goals (19.5% success rate).

Here's our prediction for who will clinch the victory in Sunday's game.

Bruins vs. Blues Predictions for Sunday

Our computer model for this contest predicts a final score of Bruins 4, Blues 2.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-215)

Bruins (-215) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-1.9)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins (59-12-5 overall) have a 9-5-14 record in games that have gone to overtime.

In the 24 games Boston has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 16-6-2 record (good for 34 points).

In the five games this season the Bruins recorded only one goal, they've finished 1-4-0 (two points).

Boston has finished 4-3-2 in the nine games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering 10 points).

The Bruins are 54-4-3 in the 61 games when they have scored more than two goals (to record 111 points).

In the 35 games when Boston has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 30-2-3 to register 63 points.

In the 48 games when it outshot its opponent, Boston is 34-9-5 (73 points).

The Bruins have been outshot by opponents in 27 games, going 24-3-0 to record 48 points.

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 2nd 3.67 Goals Scored 3.22 16th 1st 2.11 Goals Allowed 3.68 28th 9th 32.9 Shots 28.5 28th 8th 29.6 Shots Allowed 32.4 24th 12th 22.1% Power Play % 20.1% 21st 1st 86.7% Penalty Kill % 73.4% 29th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Bruins vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TVAS, and SN360

TNT, TVAS, and SN360 Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.