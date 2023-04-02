Bruins vs. Blues: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 3:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Bruins (59-12-5) take a five-game road win streak into a matchup against the St. Louis Blues (35-35-6) on Sunday, April 2 at 3:30 PM ET on TNT, TVAS, and SN360.
Bruins vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TVAS, and SN360
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-215)
|Blues (+185)
|6.5
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins have compiled a 52-13 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -215 or shorter, Boston has a record of 22-7 (winning 75.9%).
- The Bruins have an implied moneyline win probability of 68.3% in this contest.
- Boston and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in 32 of 76 games this season.
Bruins vs. Blues Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Blues Total (Rank)
|279 (2nd)
|Goals
|245 (13th)
|160 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|280 (28th)
|58 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|45 (20th)
|35 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|53 (21st)
Bruins Advanced Stats
- Four of Boston's past 10 games went over.
- The Bruins have had an average of 6.1 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- In the last 10 games, the Bruins have scored 0.6 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Bruins score the second-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.7 per game for a total of 279 this season.
- The Bruins are ranked first in NHL action with the fewest goals against, having allowed 160 total goals (just 2.1 per game).
- They have a league-leading goal differential of +119 this season.
