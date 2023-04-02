Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Orioles - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Cole Irvin) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Orioles.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Justin Turner At The Plate (2022)
- Turner hit .278 with 36 doubles, 13 home runs and 51 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action last year, he ranked 29th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.
- In 85 of 132 games last year (64.4%) Turner had at least one hit, and in 34 of those contests (25.8%) he picked up two or more.
- He went yard in 11 of 132 games in 2022 (8.3%), including 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36.4% of his 132 games a year ago, Turner drove in a run (48 times). He also had 20 games with multiple RBIs (15.2%), and three or more RBIs in eight games.
- He scored a run in 38.6% of his games last season (51 of 132), with two or more runs on 10 occasions (7.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|64
|.296
|AVG
|.260
|.360
|OBP
|.343
|.504
|SLG
|.376
|25
|XBH
|24
|11
|HR
|2
|44
|RBI
|37
|46/21
|K/BB
|43/30
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|66
|48 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|37 (56.1%)
|17 (25.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|17 (25.8%)
|29 (43.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|22 (33.3%)
|10 (15.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (1.5%)
|26 (39.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|22 (33.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Orioles pitching staff ranked 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles allowed 171 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 14th in baseball.
- Irvin will start for the Orioles, his first this season.
- The 29-year-old lefty last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Los Angeles Angels, when he started and went six scoreless innings.
- Last season he ranked 36th in ERA (4.03), 26th in WHIP (1.160), and 43rd in K/9 (6.4) among qualified pitchers in MLB.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.