On Sunday, Reese McGuire (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Irvin. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Cole Irvin TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Reese McGuire At The Plate (2022)

McGuire hit .269 with 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks.

McGuire got a hit in 57.3% of his 89 games last year, with at least two hits in 13.5% of those contests.

He hit a long ball in three of 89 games in 2022 (3.4%), including 1.1% of his trips to the dish.

McGuire drove in a run in 19 of 89 games last season (21.3%), including two games with multiple RBIs.

In 23 of 89 games last year (25.8%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 42 GP 41 .265 AVG .273 .318 OBP .297 .350 SLG .386 7 XBH 11 1 HR 2 11 RBI 11 26/8 K/BB 30/4 1 SB 0 Home Away 45 GP 44 21 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 30 (68.2%) 7 (15.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (11.4%) 6 (13.3%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (38.6%) 1 (2.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (4.5%) 10 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (20.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)