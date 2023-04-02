On Sunday, Triston Casas (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Boston Red Sox play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Irvin. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

Cole Irvin TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Triston Casas At The Plate (2022)

Casas hit .197 with a double, five home runs and 19 walks.

Last season, Casas had at least one hit in 12 of 27 games (44.4%), including two or more hits twice.

He went yard in five games a year ago (out of 27 opportunities, 18.5%), going deep in 5.3% of his trips to home plate.

In 25.9% of his games a season ago (seven of 27), Casas plated a run. In four of those games (14.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in one contest.

He scored in eight of 27 games last year (29.6%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 12 GP 14 .257 AVG .146 .409 OBP .314 .457 SLG .366 3 XBH 3 2 HR 3 6 RBI 6 7/9 K/BB 16/10 1 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 15 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)