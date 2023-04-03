Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Pirates - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christian Arroyo -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on April 3 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Arroyo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Christian Arroyo At The Plate (2022)
- Arroyo hit .286 with 16 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 15 walks.
- In 63.2% of his 87 games last season, Arroyo had a hit. He also had 19 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He hit a home run in six games a year ago (out of 87 opportunities, 6.9%), leaving the ballpark in 2% of his plate appearances.
- Arroyo picked up an RBI in 26.4% of his games last season (23 of 87), with two or more RBIs in eight of them (9.2%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.
- He crossed home plate safely in 30 of 87 games last year (34.5%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|40
|.312
|AVG
|.261
|.356
|OBP
|.298
|.471
|SLG
|.359
|15
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|18
|29/9
|K/BB
|20/6
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|44
|31 (72.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|24 (54.5%)
|11 (25.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (18.2%)
|15 (34.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (34.1%)
|3 (7.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (6.8%)
|12 (27.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (25.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Pirates pitching staff was 22nd in the league last season with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates had the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.66).
- Pirates pitchers combined to allow 164 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Oviedo starts for the first time this season for the Pirates.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 25-year-old righty, started and went four innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.
- Over his 21 appearances last season he finished with a 3.21 ERA and a 1.286 WHIP, putting together a 4-3 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.