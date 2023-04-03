The Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Justin Turner At The Plate (2022)

  • Turner hit .278 with 36 doubles, 13 home runs and 51 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play last year, he ranked 29th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.
  • Turner got a hit 85 times last year in 132 games (64.4%), including 34 multi-hit games (25.8%).
  • In 11 of 132 games last year, he homered (8.3%). He went deep in 2.4% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Turner drove in a run in 48 of 132 games last season (36.4%), including 20 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (15.2%). He had three or more RBIs in eight games.
  • In 38.6% of his 132 games last season, he scored (51 times). He had 10 games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
64 GP 64
.296 AVG .260
.360 OBP .343
.504 SLG .376
25 XBH 24
11 HR 2
44 RBI 37
46/21 K/BB 43/30
2 SB 1
Home Away
66 GP 66
48 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (56.1%)
17 (25.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (25.8%)
29 (43.9%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (33.3%)
10 (15.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.5%)
26 (39.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (33.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Pirates pitching staff was 22nd in MLB last season with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates allowed the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
  • Oviedo gets the call to start for the Pirates, his first of the season.
  • The 25-year-old righty started and threw four innings in his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the St. Louis Cardinals.
  • Last season he finished with a 4-3 record, a 3.21 ERA and a 1.286 WHIP over his 21 games.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.