Rafael Devers -- 2-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on April 3 at 7:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Orioles.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Rafael Devers At The Plate (2022)

Devers collected 164 hits with a .370 on-base percentage.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball last year, his batting average ranked 16th, his on-base percentage ranked 18th, and he was ninth in the league in slugging.

Devers got a hit 105 times last year in 141 games (74.5%), including 44 multi-hit games (31.2%).

He homered in 25 games a year ago (out of 141 opportunities, 17.7%), leaving the ballpark in 4.4% of his chances at the plate.

Devers drove in a run in 52 of 141 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 24 of them. He drove in three or more runs in seven games.

He touched home plate in 45.4% of his games last year (64 of 141), with two or more runs on 17 occasions (12.1%).

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 66 GP 75 .323 AVG .272 .399 OBP .344 .543 SLG .502 33 XBH 37 11 HR 16 42 RBI 46 41/29 K/BB 73/32 3 SB 0 Home Away 66 GP 75 48 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 57 (76.0%) 23 (34.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 21 (28.0%) 28 (42.4%) Games w/1+ Run 36 (48.0%) 9 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 16 (21.3%) 24 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 28 (37.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)