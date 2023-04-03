Red Sox vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's game features the Boston Red Sox (2-1) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (1-2) matching up at Fenway Park (on April 3) at 7:10 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 7-5 victory for the Red Sox.
The Red Sox will call on Kutter Crawford versus the Pirates and Johan Oviedo.
Red Sox vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Red Sox vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Red Sox 7, Pirates 5.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- Last season, the Red Sox won 48 out of the 80 games, or 60%, in which they were favored.
- Boston had a record of 17-9, a 65.4% win rate, when it was favored by -155 or more by oddsmakers last season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.
- With 735 runs scored a year ago, Boston ranked No. 9 in all of baseball.
- The Red Sox had a 4.54 team ERA that ranked 25th among all league pitching staffs.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|Orioles
|L 10-9
|Corey Kluber vs Kyle Gibson
|April 1
|Orioles
|W 9-8
|Chris Sale vs Dean Kremer
|April 2
|Orioles
|W 9-5
|Tanner Houck vs Cole Irvin
|April 3
|Pirates
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Johan Oviedo
|April 4
|Pirates
|-
|Nick Pivetta vs Roansy Contreras
|April 5
|Pirates
|-
|Corey Kluber vs Mitch Keller
|April 6
|@ Tigers
|-
|Chris Sale vs Spencer Turnbull
|April 8
|@ Tigers
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Joey Wentz
|April 9
|@ Tigers
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Matthew Boyd
