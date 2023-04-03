The Boston Red Sox and Reese McGuire, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Reese McGuire At The Plate (2022)

  • McGuire hit .269 with 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks.
  • McGuire had a hit in 51 of 89 games last season, with multiple hits in 12 of those games.
  • He homered in 3.4% of his games in 2022 (three of 89), including 1.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 19 of 89 games last season (21.3%), McGuire picked up an RBI, including two games with two or more RBIs.
  • In 23 of 89 games last season (25.8%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
42 GP 41
.265 AVG .273
.318 OBP .297
.350 SLG .386
7 XBH 11
1 HR 2
11 RBI 11
26/8 K/BB 30/4
1 SB 0
Home Away
45 GP 44
21 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 30 (68.2%)
7 (15.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (11.4%)
6 (13.3%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (38.6%)
1 (2.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (4.5%)
10 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (20.5%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates had a collective 7.9 K/9 last season, which ranked 22nd in MLB.
  • The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combined to surrender 164 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Oviedo will start for the Pirates, his first of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 25-year-old right-hander, started and went four innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.
  • In his 21 appearances last season he compiled a 4-3 record, had a 3.21 ERA, and a 1.286 WHIP.
