Adam Duvall -- 2-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the mound, on April 4 at 7:10 PM ET.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Stadium: Fenway Park

Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Adam Duvall At The Plate (2022)

Duvall hit .213 with 16 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 21 walks.

In 47 of 86 games last year (54.7%) Duvall had at least one hit, and in 12 of those contests (14.0%) he picked up more than one.

Including the 86 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in 11 of them (12.8%), homering in 3.8% of his trips to home plate.

Duvall drove in a run in 26 of 86 games last season, with multiple RBIs in nine of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.

He scored in 28 of 86 games last year, with multiple runs in 10 of those games.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 41 GP 39 .196 AVG .229 .252 OBP .300 .350 SLG .451 10 XBH 19 6 HR 6 18 RBI 18 55/9 K/BB 46/12 0 SB 0 Home Away 45 GP 41 22 (48.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (61.0%) 5 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (17.1%) 13 (28.9%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (36.6%) 5 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (14.6%) 12 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (34.1%)

