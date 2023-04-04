On Tuesday, Alex Verdugo (coming off going 3-for-5) and the Boston Red Sox play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Roansy Contreras. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras

TV Channel: NESN

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate (2022)

Verdugo slugged .405 while batting .280.

He ranked 28th in batting average, 60th in on base percentage, and 83rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action last season.

Verdugo got a hit in 69.7% of his 152 games last season, with at least two hits in 32.2% of them.

He hit a long ball in 11 games a year ago (out of 152 opportunities, 7.2%), leaving the ballpark in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

In 34.9% of his games a season ago (53 of 152), Verdugo plated a run. In 13 of those games (8.6%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in six contests.

He touched home plate in 37.5% of his games last year (57 of 152), with more than one run on 14 occasions (9.2%).

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 74 GP 76 .262 AVG .297 .310 OBP .348 .383 SLG .426 24 XBH 27 5 HR 6 32 RBI 42 43/20 K/BB 43/24 0 SB 1 Home Away 76 GP 76 48 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 58 (76.3%) 23 (30.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 26 (34.2%) 29 (38.2%) Games w/1+ Run 28 (36.8%) 5 (6.6%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (7.9%) 22 (28.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 31 (40.8%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)