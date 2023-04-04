Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Pirates - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Alex Verdugo (coming off going 3-for-5) and the Boston Red Sox play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Roansy Contreras. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5) against the Pirates.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate (2022)
- Verdugo slugged .405 while batting .280.
- He ranked 28th in batting average, 60th in on base percentage, and 83rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action last season.
- Verdugo got a hit in 69.7% of his 152 games last season, with at least two hits in 32.2% of them.
- He hit a long ball in 11 games a year ago (out of 152 opportunities, 7.2%), leaving the ballpark in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 34.9% of his games a season ago (53 of 152), Verdugo plated a run. In 13 of those games (8.6%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in six contests.
- He touched home plate in 37.5% of his games last year (57 of 152), with more than one run on 14 occasions (9.2%).
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|76
|.262
|AVG
|.297
|.310
|OBP
|.348
|.383
|SLG
|.426
|24
|XBH
|27
|5
|HR
|6
|32
|RBI
|42
|43/20
|K/BB
|43/24
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|76
|48 (63.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|58 (76.3%)
|23 (30.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|26 (34.2%)
|29 (38.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|28 (36.8%)
|5 (6.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (7.9%)
|22 (28.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|31 (40.8%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Pirates had a collective 7.9 K/9 last season, which ranked 22nd in MLB.
- The Pirates had the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.66).
- The Pirates gave up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
- Contreras starts for the first time this season for the Pirates.
- The 23-year-old righty last appeared Sunday, Oct. 2 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he started and went three innings.
- Over his 21 appearances last season he finished with a 3.79 ERA and a 1.274 WHIP, compiling a 5-5 record.
