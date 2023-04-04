James Harden and Jayson Tatum are two players to watch when the Philadelphia 76ers (51-27) and the Boston Celtics (54-24) meet at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday. Gametime is slated for 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4

Tuesday, April 4 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Celtics' Last Game

In their previous game, the Celtics beat the Jazz on Friday, 122-114. Their leading scorer was Tatum with 39 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 39 11 3 3 0 5 Malcolm Brogdon 19 3 7 1 1 3 Derrick White 17 2 2 0 1 2

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum is averaging team highs in points (30.3 per game) and rebounds (8.9). And he is producing 4.6 assists, making 46.7% of his shots from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 triples per contest (sixth in NBA).

Jaylen Brown is averaging 26.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, making 49.3% of his shots from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per contest.

Derrick White gets the Celtics 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Celtics get 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Malcolm Brogdon.

Marcus Smart is the Celtics' top assist man (6.3 per game), and he produces 11.4 points and 3.1 rebounds.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 27.0 7.8 3.3 1.3 0.3 2.7 Jaylen Brown 28.5 6.0 3.8 0.8 0.1 2.7 Derrick White 13.4 4.6 3.9 0.5 1.3 2.5 Malcolm Brogdon 11.8 3.0 3.2 1.0 0.2 1.1 Marcus Smart 10.4 1.8 4.4 1.8 0.2 1.9

