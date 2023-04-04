Christian Arroyo -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Roansy Contreras on the hill, on April 4 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate (2022)

  • Arroyo hit .286 with 16 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 15 walks.
  • Arroyo picked up a base hit in 55 of 87 games last year (63.2%), with at least two hits in 19 of those games (21.8%).
  • In six of 87 games last year, he left the yard (6.9%). He went deep in 2% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Arroyo drove in a run in 23 of 87 games last season (26.4%), including eight occasions when he drove in multiple runs (9.2%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.
  • He scored a run in 30 of 87 games last year (34.5%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
42 GP 40
.312 AVG .261
.356 OBP .298
.471 SLG .359
15 XBH 8
3 HR 3
18 RBI 18
29/9 K/BB 20/6
2 SB 3
Home Away
43 GP 44
31 (72.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (54.5%)
11 (25.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (18.2%)
15 (34.9%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (34.1%)
3 (7.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (6.8%)
12 (27.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (25.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates had a collective 7.9 K/9 last season, which ranked 22nd in MLB.
  • The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates surrendered the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
  • Contreras starts for the first time this season for the Pirates.
  • The 23-year-old righty last appeared Sunday, Oct. 2 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he started and went three innings.
  • Over his 21 appearances last season he finished with a 5-5 record, had a 3.79 ERA, and a 1.274 WHIP.
