The Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown included, match up versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last time out, a 122-114 win over the Jazz, Brown tallied 12 points and four assists.

Below, we dig into Brown's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 26.7 28.5 Rebounds 6.5 6.8 6.0 Assists 3.5 3.4 3.8 PRA 34.5 36.9 38.3 PR 31.5 33.5 34.5 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Jaylen Brown's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, he's put up 19.5% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.5 per contest.

He's attempted 7.2 threes per game, or 14.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Celtics rank 18th in possessions per game with 102.1. His opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.

The 76ers are the third-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 110.6 points per game.

On the boards, the 76ers are ranked third in the NBA, giving up 41.2 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the 76ers have given up 23.9 per contest, sixth in the NBA.

The 76ers give up 11.5 made 3-pointers per game, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

Jaylen Brown vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/25/2023 37 26 4 3 2 0 3 2/8/2023 18 4 2 3 0 0 0 10/18/2022 39 35 3 2 4 1 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Brown or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.