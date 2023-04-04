Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox will play Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday at Fenway Park, at 7:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox ranked 20th in baseball with 155 total home runs last season.

Last year the Red Sox ranked ninth in MLB with a .409 slugging percentage.

Boston went 24-8 in games last season when it drew five or more walks.

Pittsburgh scored 591 runs (just 3.6 per game) last season, which ranked 27th in MLB.

Last year the Red Sox's .321 on-base percentage ranked sixth-best in the majors.

Boston struck out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 19th in MLB.

Boston pitched to a 4.54 ERA last season, which ranked 25th in baseball.

The Red Sox had a combined WHIP of 1.353 as a pitching staff, which ranked 25th in MLB.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Nick Pivetta gets the call to start for the Red Sox, his first this season.

The 30-year-old righty started and threw four innings in his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Orioles L 10-9 Home Corey Kluber Kyle Gibson 4/1/2023 Orioles W 9-8 Home Chris Sale Dean Kremer 4/2/2023 Orioles W 9-5 Home Tanner Houck Cole Irvin 4/3/2023 Pirates L 7-6 Home Kutter Crawford Johan Oviedo 4/4/2023 Pirates - Home Nick Pivetta Roansy Contreras 4/5/2023 Pirates - Home Corey Kluber Mitch Keller 4/6/2023 Tigers - Away Chris Sale Spencer Turnbull 4/8/2023 Tigers - Away Tanner Houck Joey Wentz 4/9/2023 Tigers - Away Kutter Crawford Matthew Boyd 4/10/2023 Rays - Away Nick Pivetta Josh Fleming

