The 2023 campaign continues for Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (2-2) as they host Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (2-2) in an early-season contest at Fenway Park on Tuesday, April 4. Gametime is set for 7:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are the favorite in this one, at -145, while the underdog Pirates have +120 odds to win. The total is 9 runs for this matchup (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds on the under).

Red Sox vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta - BOS (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Roansy Contreras - PIT (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox were favorites in 80 games last season and won 48 (60%) of those contests.

The Red Sox had a record of 19-14, a 57.6% win rate, when they were favored by -145 or more by oddsmakers last season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox hit 86 homers at home last season (1.1 per game).

Boston had a .442 slugging percentage and averaged 3.5 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Pirates won in 47, or 34.8%, of the 135 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last season, the Pirates came away with a win 36 times in 113 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Pittsburgh averaged 1.0 home run per game when playing away from home last season (84 total in road contests).

The Pirates slugged .359 with 2.5 extra-base hits per game on the road.

Red Sox vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+160) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+200) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Christian Arroyo 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+210) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6000 19th 4th Win AL East +2000 - 4th

