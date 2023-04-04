Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Pirates - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox and Triston Casas, who went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, battle Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Pirates.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
Triston Casas At The Plate (2022)
- Casas hit .197 with a double, five home runs and 19 walks.
- Last season, Casas picked up at least one hit in 12 of 27 games (44.4%), including two or more hits twice.
- Including the 27 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in five of them (18.5%), homering in 5.3% of his trips to home plate.
- Casas picked up an RBI in seven games last year out 27 (25.9%), including four multi-RBI outings (14.8%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- He crossed home plate safely in eight of 27 games last year (29.6%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|14
|.257
|AVG
|.146
|.409
|OBP
|.314
|.457
|SLG
|.366
|3
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|6
|7/9
|K/BB
|16/10
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (40.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (26.7%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (20.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff last season ranked 22nd in MLB.
- The Pirates had the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.66).
- The Pirates gave up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
- Contreras will take the mound to start for the Pirates, his first of the season.
- The 23-year-old right-hander last appeared Sunday, Oct. 2 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he started and went three innings.
- Over his 21 appearances last season he finished with a 3.79 ERA and a 1.274 WHIP, compiling a 5-5 record.
