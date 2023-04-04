The Boston Red Sox and Triston Casas, who went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, battle Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Pirates.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras

TV Channel: NESN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Triston Casas At The Plate (2022)

Casas hit .197 with a double, five home runs and 19 walks.

Last season, Casas picked up at least one hit in 12 of 27 games (44.4%), including two or more hits twice.

Including the 27 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in five of them (18.5%), homering in 5.3% of his trips to home plate.

Casas picked up an RBI in seven games last year out 27 (25.9%), including four multi-RBI outings (14.8%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

He crossed home plate safely in eight of 27 games last year (29.6%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 12 GP 14 .257 AVG .146 .409 OBP .314 .457 SLG .366 3 XBH 3 2 HR 3 6 RBI 6 7/9 K/BB 16/10 1 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 15 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

