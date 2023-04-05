On Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at TD Garden, the Boston Celtics (54-25) will be looking to build on a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Toronto Raptors (40-39). It airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and TSN.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Raptors matchup.

Celtics vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and TSN

NBCS-BOS and TSN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game with a +506 scoring differential overall. They put up 118.1 points per game (third in the NBA) and allow 111.7 per contest (sixth in the league).

The Raptors put up 113.1 points per game (22nd in league) while giving up 111.5 per outing (fifth in NBA). They have a +128 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.6 points per game.

These two teams score 231.2 points per game combined, 7.2 more than this game's total.

These two teams give up a combined 223.2 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than this contest's total.

Boston is 42-34-3 ATS this season.

Toronto has compiled a 40-38-1 record against the spread this season.

Celtics and Raptors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Celtics +320 +160 - Raptors +25000 +9000 +135

