The Boston Celtics (54-25) are 5.5-point favorites as they look to continue a four-game home winning streak when they square off against the Toronto Raptors (40-39) on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at TD Garden. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and TSN.

Celtics vs. Raptors Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and TSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -5.5 -

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Out of Boston's 79 games with a set total, 42 have hit the over (53.2%).

The Celtics have a 42-37-0 record against the spread this season.

Boston has been the favorite in 72 games this season and won 51 (70.8%) of those contests.

This season, Boston has won 34 of its 49 games, or 69.4%, when favored by at least -210 on the moneyline.

The Celtics have a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Celtics vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Celtics vs Raptors Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 0 0% 118.1 231.2 111.7 223.2 228 Raptors 0 0% 113.1 231.2 111.5 223.2 223.9

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics are 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their last 10 contests.

Six of Celtics' last 10 outings have hit the over.

Boston has done a better job covering the spread in road games (22-19-0) than it has at home (20-18-0).

The Celtics put up 6.6 more points per game (118.1) than the Raptors give up (111.5).

When Boston scores more than 111.5 points, it is 35-19 against the spread and 44-10 overall.

Celtics vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Celtics and Raptors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 42-37 23-26 42-37 Raptors 42-37 4-2 43-36

Celtics vs. Raptors Point Insights

Scoring Insights Celtics Raptors 118.1 Points Scored (PG) 113.1 3 NBA Rank (PPG) 22 35-19 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 30-16 44-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 32-14 111.7 Points Allowed (PG) 111.5 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 5 31-13 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 39-22 36-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 38-23

