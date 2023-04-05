The Boston Celtics (54-25) have four players on the injury report, including Jayson Tatum, in their matchup against the Toronto Raptors (40-39) at TD Garden on Wednesday, April 5 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Celtics are coming off of a 103-101 loss to the 76ers in their last game on Tuesday. In the loss, Derrick White led the Celtics with 26 points.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Marcus Smart PG Questionable Neck 11.5 3.1 6.3 Jayson Tatum SF Questionable Hip 30.2 8.8 4.6 Al Horford C Out Back 9.8 6.2 3 Payton Pritchard SG Questionable Heel 4.7 1.5 1

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Raptors Injuries: Otto Porter Jr.: Out For Season (Foot), Gary Trent Jr.: Questionable (Elbow)

Celtics vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and TSN

Celtics Season Insights

The Celtics put up 6.6 more points per game (118.1) than the Raptors give up (111.5).

Boston is 44-10 when scoring more than 111.5 points.

The Celtics have been racking up 121 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 118.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Boston hits 16 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league), 4.3 more than its opponents (11.7). It is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc (sixth-best in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 34.9%.

The Celtics average 115.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (third in the league), and allow 108.9 points per 100 possessions (third in the NBA).

Celtics vs. Raptors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -3 224

