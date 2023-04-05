The Boston Celtics (54-25) will try to build on a four-game home win streak when they take on the Toronto Raptors (40-39) on April 5, 2023 at TD Garden.

Celtics vs. Raptors Game Info

Celtics Stats Insights

  • This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% lower than the 49.1% of shots the Raptors' opponents have hit.
  • Boston has a 26-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.1% from the field.
  • The Celtics are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 18th.
  • The Celtics put up 118.1 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 111.5 the Raptors give up.
  • Boston is 44-10 when scoring more than 111.5 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

  • The Celtics are putting up 121.1 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are averaging 115.4 points per contest.
  • Boston allows 111.1 points per game in home games this year, compared to 112.4 in away games.
  • When playing at home, the Celtics are sinking 0.4 more treys per game (16.2) than in away games (15.8). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to on the road (37.4%).

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Marcus Smart Questionable Neck
Jayson Tatum Questionable Hip
Al Horford Out Back
Payton Pritchard Questionable Heel

