How to Watch the Celtics vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics (54-25) will try to build on a four-game home win streak when they take on the Toronto Raptors (40-39) on April 5, 2023 at TD Garden.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Raptors, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Celtics vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Watch Celtics vs. Raptors with fuboTV
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Celtics Stats Insights
- This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% lower than the 49.1% of shots the Raptors' opponents have hit.
- Boston has a 26-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.1% from the field.
- The Celtics are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 18th.
- The Celtics put up 118.1 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 111.5 the Raptors give up.
- Boston is 44-10 when scoring more than 111.5 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics are putting up 121.1 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are averaging 115.4 points per contest.
- Boston allows 111.1 points per game in home games this year, compared to 112.4 in away games.
- When playing at home, the Celtics are sinking 0.4 more treys per game (16.2) than in away games (15.8). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to on the road (37.4%).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Marcus Smart
|Questionable
|Neck
|Jayson Tatum
|Questionable
|Hip
|Al Horford
|Out
|Back
|Payton Pritchard
|Questionable
|Heel
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.