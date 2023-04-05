Wednesday's 7:30 PM ET game between the Boston Celtics (54-25) and the Toronto Raptors (40-39) at TD Garden features the Celtics' Jaylen Brown and the Raptors' Pascal Siakam as players to watch.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Raptors

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5

Wednesday, April 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Celtics' Last Game

The Celtics dropped their most recent game to the 76ers, 103-101, on Tuesday. Derrick White was their top scorer with 26 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Derrick White 26 7 4 0 2 4 Jayson Tatum 19 6 6 3 0 2 Malcolm Brogdon 18 4 3 0 0 2

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum leads his squad in both points (30.2) and rebounds (8.8) per contest, and also posts 4.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Brown posts 26.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 49.3% from the floor and 33.9% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

White posts 12.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the field and 38.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Malcolm Brogdon puts up 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 48.2% from the field and 44% from downtown (fourth in league) with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Marcus Smart averages a team-high 6.3 assists per contest. He is also averaging 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 41.5% from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 26.7 7.6 3.3 1.5 0.3 2.7 Jaylen Brown 24.2 5.5 3.6 0.7 0 2.3 Derrick White 15.1 4.8 4 0.5 1.5 2.8 Marcus Smart 11.5 2 4.6 1.7 0.2 2 Malcolm Brogdon 11.6 3.2 3.4 0.8 0.2 1

