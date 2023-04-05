After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Mitch Keller) at 1:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Justin Turner At The Plate (2022)

  • Turner hit .278 with 36 doubles, 13 home runs and 51 walks.
  • He ranked 29th in batting average, 33rd in on base percentage, and 57th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play last season.
  • Turner reached base via a hit in 85 of 132 games last season (64.4%), including multiple hits in 25.8% of those games (34 of them).
  • He went yard in 8.3% of his games in 2022 (11 of 132), including 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Turner picked up an RBI in 36.4% of his games last season (48 of 132), with two or more RBIs in 20 of those contests (15.2%). He had three or more RBIs in eight games.
  • He touched home plate in 38.6% of his games last season (51 of 132), with more than one run on 10 occasions (7.6%).

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
64 GP 64
.296 AVG .260
.360 OBP .343
.504 SLG .376
25 XBH 24
11 HR 2
44 RBI 37
46/21 K/BB 43/30
2 SB 1
Home Away
66 GP 66
48 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (56.1%)
17 (25.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (25.8%)
29 (43.9%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (33.3%)
10 (15.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.5%)
26 (39.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (33.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates had a collective 7.9 K/9 last season, which ranked 22nd in the league.
  • The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates allowed the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
  • Keller (0-0) takes the mound for the Pirates to make his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
