Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Pirates - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Mitch Keller) at 1:35 PM ET on Wednesday.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Justin Turner At The Plate (2022)
- Turner hit .278 with 36 doubles, 13 home runs and 51 walks.
- He ranked 29th in batting average, 33rd in on base percentage, and 57th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play last season.
- Turner reached base via a hit in 85 of 132 games last season (64.4%), including multiple hits in 25.8% of those games (34 of them).
- He went yard in 8.3% of his games in 2022 (11 of 132), including 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Turner picked up an RBI in 36.4% of his games last season (48 of 132), with two or more RBIs in 20 of those contests (15.2%). He had three or more RBIs in eight games.
- He touched home plate in 38.6% of his games last season (51 of 132), with more than one run on 10 occasions (7.6%).
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|64
|.296
|AVG
|.260
|.360
|OBP
|.343
|.504
|SLG
|.376
|25
|XBH
|24
|11
|HR
|2
|44
|RBI
|37
|46/21
|K/BB
|43/30
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|66
|48 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|37 (56.1%)
|17 (25.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|17 (25.8%)
|29 (43.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|22 (33.3%)
|10 (15.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (1.5%)
|26 (39.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|22 (33.3%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Pirates had a collective 7.9 K/9 last season, which ranked 22nd in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allowed the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
- Keller (0-0) takes the mound for the Pirates to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
