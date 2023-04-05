Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Pirates - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Rafael Devers (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Rafael Devers At The Plate (2022)
- Devers had 164 hits with a .370 OBP.
- Among qualified batters last season, he ranked 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 18th and he was ninth in slugging.
- In 74.5% of his games last season (105 of 141), Devers got a base hit, and in 44 of those games (31.2%) he recorded more than one hit.
- He homered in 25 of 141 games in 2022 (17.7%), including 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Devers picked up an RBI in 36.9% of his games last year (52 of 141), with more than one RBI in 24 of those games (17.0%). He had three or more RBIs in seven games.
- He scored a run in 64 of 141 games last year (45.4%), including 17 multi-run games (12.1%).
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|75
|.323
|AVG
|.272
|.399
|OBP
|.344
|.543
|SLG
|.502
|33
|XBH
|37
|11
|HR
|16
|42
|RBI
|46
|41/29
|K/BB
|73/32
|3
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|75
|48 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|57 (76.0%)
|23 (34.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|21 (28.0%)
|28 (42.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|36 (48.0%)
|9 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|16 (21.3%)
|24 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|28 (37.3%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff last season ranked 22nd in the big leagues.
- The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combined to allow 164 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Keller (0-0) gets the start for the Pirates, his second of the season.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
