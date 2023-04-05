Reese McGuire -- 2-for-3 with two doubles in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, on April 5 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with two doubles) against the Pirates.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Reese McGuire At The Plate (2022)

  • McGuire hit .269 with 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks.
  • In 57.3% of his 89 games last season, McGuire picked up a hit. He also had 12 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • In three of 89 games last year, he homered (3.4%). He went deep in 1.1% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • In 19 of 89 games last year (21.3%), McGuire drove in a run, including two games with two or more RBIs.
  • He scored a run in 23 of 89 games last year (25.8%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
42 GP 41
.265 AVG .273
.318 OBP .297
.350 SLG .386
7 XBH 11
1 HR 2
11 RBI 11
26/8 K/BB 30/4
1 SB 0
Home Away
45 GP 44
21 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 30 (68.2%)
7 (15.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (11.4%)
6 (13.3%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (38.6%)
1 (2.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (4.5%)
10 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (20.5%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates had a collective 7.9 K/9 last season, which ranked 22nd in the league.
  • The Pirates had the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.66).
  • The Pirates surrendered the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, 1.0 per game).
  • The Pirates are sending Keller (0-0) to make his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
