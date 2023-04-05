Reese McGuire Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Pirates - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Reese McGuire -- 2-for-3 with two doubles in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, on April 5 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with two doubles) against the Pirates.
Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Reese McGuire At The Plate (2022)
- McGuire hit .269 with 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks.
- In 57.3% of his 89 games last season, McGuire picked up a hit. He also had 12 multi-hit games in 2022.
- In three of 89 games last year, he homered (3.4%). He went deep in 1.1% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- In 19 of 89 games last year (21.3%), McGuire drove in a run, including two games with two or more RBIs.
- He scored a run in 23 of 89 games last year (25.8%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|41
|.265
|AVG
|.273
|.318
|OBP
|.297
|.350
|SLG
|.386
|7
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|11
|26/8
|K/BB
|30/4
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|44
|21 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|30 (68.2%)
|7 (15.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (11.4%)
|6 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (38.6%)
|1 (2.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (4.5%)
|10 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (20.5%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Pirates had a collective 7.9 K/9 last season, which ranked 22nd in the league.
- The Pirates had the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.66).
- The Pirates surrendered the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, 1.0 per game).
- The Pirates are sending Keller (0-0) to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
