The Boston Red Sox and Triston Casas, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 1:35 PM ET.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas?

Triston Casas At The Plate (2022)

  • Casas hit .197 with a double, five home runs and 19 walks.
  • A season ago, Casas got at least one hit in 12 of 27 games (44.4%), including two or more hits twice.
  • He went yard in five of 27 games in 2022 (18.5%), including 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Casas drove in a run in seven of 27 games last season (25.9%), including four occasions when he drove in multiple runs (14.8%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
  • In eight of 27 games last year (29.6%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy?

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
12 GP 14
.257 AVG .146
.409 OBP .314
.457 SLG .366
3 XBH 3
2 HR 3
6 RBI 6
7/9 K/BB 16/10
1 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 15
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff last season ranked 22nd in the big leagues.
  • The Pirates had the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.66).
  • The Pirates allowed the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
  • The Pirates will send Keller (0-0) to make his second start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
