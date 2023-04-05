On Wednesday, Yu Chang (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Boston Red Sox play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Pirates.

Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Yu Chang At The Plate (2022)

Chang hit .208 with six doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.

In 39.1% of his games last year (27 of 69), Chang got a base hit, and in eight of those games (11.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

In four of 69 games last year, he hit a home run (5.8%). He went deep in 2.1% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

Chang drove in a run in 12 games last year out 69 (17.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (4.3%).

He scored a run in 19 of his 69 games last year.

Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 33 GP 30 .256 AVG .163 .357 OBP .217 .354 SLG .279 6 XBH 4 1 HR 3 11 RBI 4 27/12 K/BB 32/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 37 GP 32 16 (43.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (34.4%) 5 (13.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (9.4%) 10 (27.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (28.1%) 1 (2.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (9.4%) 8 (21.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (12.5%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)