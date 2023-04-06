Adam Duvall Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Tigers - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Adam Duvall and the Boston Red Sox face the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Spencer Turnbull) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Adam Duvall At The Plate (2022)
- Duvall hit .213 with 16 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 21 walks.
- Duvall got a hit 47 times last year in 86 games (54.7%), including 12 multi-hit games (14.0%).
- In 11 of 86 games last year, he went yard (12.8%). He went deep in 3.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Duvall drove in a run in 26 of 86 games last year, with multiple RBIs in nine of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- He came around to score 28 times in 86 games (32.6%) last season, including 10 occasions when he scored more than once (11.6%).
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|39
|.196
|AVG
|.229
|.252
|OBP
|.300
|.350
|SLG
|.451
|10
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|6
|18
|RBI
|18
|55/9
|K/BB
|46/12
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|41
|22 (48.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|25 (61.0%)
|5 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (17.1%)
|13 (28.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (36.6%)
|5 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (14.6%)
|12 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (34.1%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Tigers had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
- The Tigers had a 4.06 team ERA that ranked 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers surrendered the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
- Turnbull (0-1) starts for the Tigers, his second this season.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty tossed 2 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.
