On Thursday, Alex Verdugo (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Boston Red Sox face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Turnbull. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

  • Verdugo is batting .346 with a triple, a home run and two walks.
  • He ranks 44th in batting average, 54th in on base percentage, and 66th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
  • In 83.3% of his games this year (five of six), Verdugo has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (50.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • In two games this season, Verdugo has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this season (66.7%), including one multi-run game.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 0
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (6.23).
  • The Tigers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (nine total, 1.5 per game).
  • Turnbull (0-1) makes the start for the Tigers, his second of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander threw 2 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.
