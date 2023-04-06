The Boston Bruins will host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, April 6, with the Bruins having won three straight games.

The Bruins matchup with the Maple Leafs can be watched on ESPN+, TVAS, NESN, and SNO, so tune in to take in the action.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, NESN, and SNO

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/1/2023 Maple Leafs Bruins 5-2 BOS 1/14/2023 Bruins Maple Leafs 4-3 BOS 11/5/2022 Maple Leafs Bruins 2-1 TOR

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have given up 163 total goals (only 2.1 per game), ranking first in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Bruins score the second-most goals in the NHL (282 total, 3.7 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Bruins have claimed 95.0% of the possible points with a 9-1-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Bruins have allowed 17 goals (1.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that time.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 77 56 46 102 101 49 42.1% Brad Marchand 68 20 43 63 75 37 38.5% Patrice Bergeron 74 27 30 57 20 37 60.5% David Krejci 70 16 41 57 36 17 47.4% Pavel Zacha 77 18 35 53 32 31 44.2%

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs concede 2.7 goals per game (211 in total), the eighth-fewest in the NHL.

The Maple Leafs' 261 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them 10th in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Maple Leafs have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

Defensively, the Maple Leafs have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 34 goals over that span.

Maple Leafs Key Players