The Boston Bruins (60-12-5) host the Toronto Maple Leafs (46-21-10) at TD Garden on Thursday, April 6 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TVAS, NESN, and SNO. The Bruins have won three games in a row.

In the past 10 contests, the Bruins have gone 9-1-0 while totaling 33 total goals (nine power-play goals on 40 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 22.5%). They have allowed 17 goals.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will win the game in Thursday's hockey action.

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final score of Bruins 4, Maple Leafs 2.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-150)

Bruins (-150) Computer Predicted Total: 6

6 Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-2.2)

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins (60-12-5 overall) have a 10-5-15 record in matchups that have required overtime.

Boston is 16-6-2 (34 points) in its 24 games decided by one goal.

In the five games this season the Bruins registered just one goal, they've finished 1-4-0 (two points).

Boston has scored exactly two goals in nine games this season (4-3-2 record, 10 points).

The Bruins have scored more than two goals in 62 games (55-4-3, 113 points).

In the 36 games when Boston has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it picked up 65 points after finishing 31-2-3.

In games when it has outshot opponents, Boston is 34-9-5 (73 points).

The Bruins' opponents have had more shots in 28 games. The Bruins went 25-3-0 in those contests (50 points).

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Maple Leafs AVG Maple Leafs Rank 2nd 3.66 Goals Scored 3.39 9th 1st 2.12 Goals Allowed 2.74 9th 9th 32.9 Shots 32.2 12th 8th 29.7 Shots Allowed 29.2 6th 11th 22.3% Power Play % 24.9% 4th 1st 86.9% Penalty Kill % 80.7% 13th

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, NESN, and SNO

TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, NESN, and SNO

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

