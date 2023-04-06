The Boston Red Sox and Christian Arroyo, who went 2-for-3 with an RBI last time out, battle Spencer Turnbull and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Spencer Turnbull TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo has a double and a walk while hitting .188.

Arroyo has gotten at least one hit twice this year in six games, including one multi-hit game.

In six games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Arroyo has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has not scored a run this year.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 0 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings