Justin Turner -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Spencer Turnbull on the mound, on April 6 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Justin Turner At The Plate

  • Turner is batting .318 with a double and five walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 59th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 124th in the league in slugging.
  • In five of six games this year (83.3%), Turner has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a home run in his six games this season.
  • Turner has an RBI in one game this season.
  • In four of six games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 0
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 6.9 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Tigers have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (6.23).
  • The Tigers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (nine total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Tigers will send Turnbull (0-1) to make his second start of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty went 2 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
