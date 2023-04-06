Justin Turner -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Spencer Turnbull on the mound, on April 6 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull

Spencer Turnbull TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is batting .318 with a double and five walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 59th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 124th in the league in slugging.

In five of six games this year (83.3%), Turner has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his six games this season.

Turner has an RBI in one game this season.

In four of six games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 0 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings