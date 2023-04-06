On Thursday, Rafael Devers (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Turnbull. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

  • Devers is hitting .296 with two doubles, a home run and two walks.
  • In four of six games this year (66.7%) Devers has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (50.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of six games, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Devers has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • In four of six games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 0
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have a 6.23 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to surrender nine total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
  • The Tigers will send Turnbull (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty threw 2 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.
