Thursday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (2-4) and Detroit Tigers (2-4) matching up at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 10-7 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:10 PM ET on April 6.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Boston Red Sox will send Chris Sale to the mound, while Spencer Turnbull (0-1) will take the ball for the Detroit Tigers.

Red Sox vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Red Sox vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Red Sox 10, Tigers 7.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have been favorites in six games this season and won two (33.3%) of those contests.

This season Boston has won one of its four games when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

Boston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking sixth with 35 total runs this season.

The Red Sox's 6.00 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.

Red Sox Schedule