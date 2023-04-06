The Boston Red Sox and Reese McGuire, who went 0-for-1 last time out, battle Spencer Turnbull and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Pirates.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull

Spencer Turnbull TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Reese McGuire At The Plate (2022)

McGuire hit .269 with 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks.

In 57.3% of his games last season (51 of 89), McGuire got a base hit, and in 12 of those games (13.5%) he recorded more than one hit.

He homered in three of 89 games in 2022 (3.4%), including 1.1% of his trips to the plate.

McGuire picked up an RBI in 19 of 89 games last season (21.3%), including two games with multiple RBIs.

He scored a run in 23 of 89 games last year (25.8%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 42 GP 41 .265 AVG .273 .318 OBP .297 .350 SLG .386 7 XBH 11 1 HR 2 11 RBI 11 26/8 K/BB 30/4 1 SB 0 Home Away 45 GP 44 21 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 30 (68.2%) 7 (15.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (11.4%) 6 (13.3%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (38.6%) 1 (2.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (4.5%) 10 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (20.5%)

