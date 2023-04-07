The Boston Celtics (55-25) are only 1-point favorites as they try to build on a five-game home winning streak when they take on the Toronto Raptors (40-40) on Friday, April 7, 2023 at TD Garden. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and SportsNet.

Celtics vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet

NBCS-BOS and SportsNet Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 118 - Raptors 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 1)

Celtics (- 1) Pick OU: Over (222.5)



The Celtics sport a 42-35-3 ATS record this season as opposed to the 40-38-2 mark of the Raptors.

As a 1-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Toronto is 16-14-1 against the spread compared to the 35-34-3 ATS record Boston racks up as a 1-point favorite.

Boston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the over/under in 52.5% of its games this season (42 of 80), the same percentage as Toronto and its opponents (42 of 80).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Celtics are 52-21, while the Raptors are 10-22 as moneyline underdogs.

Celtics Performance Insights

Boston is ceding 111.5 points per game this year (sixth-ranked in NBA), but it has really played well offensively, averaging 117.9 points per contest (fourth-best).

So far this season, the Celtics rank seventh in the league in assists, averaging 26.5 per game.

The Celtics rank second-best in the NBA by sinking 15.9 three-pointers per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank sixth in the league at 37.6%.

Of the shots attempted by Boston in 2022-23, 52.2% of them have been two-pointers (62.2% of the team's made baskets) and 47.8% have been three-pointers (37.8%).

