The Boston Celtics (55-25) host the Toronto Raptors (40-40) after winning five home games in a row. The Celtics are favored by just 2.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, April 7, 2023.

Celtics vs. Raptors Odds & Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -2.5 -

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston's games have hit the over in 42 out of 80 opportunities (52.5%).

The Celtics' ATS record is 43-37-0 this season.

Boston has entered the game as favorites 72 times this season and won 51, or 70.8%, of those games.

This season, Boston has won 47 of its 67 games, or 70.1%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Celtics have a 57.4% chance to win.

Celtics vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Celtics vs Raptors Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 0 0% 117.9 230.8 111.5 222.8 227.9 Raptors 0 0% 112.9 230.8 111.3 222.8 223.9

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics are 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their last 10 contests.

Six of Celtics' last 10 contests have gone over the total.

Boston has done a better job covering the spread at home (21-18-0) than it has in road tilts (22-19-0).

The Celtics average 117.9 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 111.3 the Raptors give up.

Boston is 35-19 against the spread and 44-10 overall when scoring more than 111.3 points.

Celtics vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Celtics and Raptors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 43-37 33-35 42-38 Raptors 42-38 12-10 43-37

Celtics vs. Raptors Point Insights

Scoring Insights Celtics Raptors 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 112.9 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 23 35-19 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 30-16 44-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 32-14 111.5 Points Allowed (PG) 111.3 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 4 32-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 37-19 36-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 37-19

