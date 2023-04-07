The Boston Celtics (55-25) host the Toronto Raptors (40-40) after winning five home games in a row. The Celtics are favored by just 2.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, April 7, 2023.

Celtics vs. Raptors Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -2.5 -

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • Boston's games have hit the over in 42 out of 80 opportunities (52.5%).
  • The Celtics' ATS record is 43-37-0 this season.
  • Boston has entered the game as favorites 72 times this season and won 51, or 70.8%, of those games.
  • This season, Boston has won 47 of its 67 games, or 70.1%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Celtics have a 57.4% chance to win.

Celtics vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Celtics vs Raptors Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 0 0% 117.9 230.8 111.5 222.8 227.9
Raptors 0 0% 112.9 230.8 111.3 222.8 223.9

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • The Celtics are 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their last 10 contests.
  • Six of Celtics' last 10 contests have gone over the total.
  • Boston has done a better job covering the spread at home (21-18-0) than it has in road tilts (22-19-0).
  • The Celtics average 117.9 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 111.3 the Raptors give up.
  • Boston is 35-19 against the spread and 44-10 overall when scoring more than 111.3 points.

Celtics vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Celtics and Raptors Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 43-37 33-35 42-38
Raptors 42-38 12-10 43-37

Celtics vs. Raptors Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Celtics Raptors
117.9
Points Scored (PG)
 112.9
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 23
35-19
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 30-16
44-10
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 32-14
111.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 111.3
6
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 4
32-10
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 37-19
36-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 37-19

