Jayson Tatum, Top Celtics Players to Watch vs. the Raptors - April 7
TD Garden is where the Boston Celtics (55-25) and Toronto Raptors (40-40) will clash on Friday at 7:30 PM ET. Jayson Tatum is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the court.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Raptors
- Game Day: Friday, April 7
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: TD Garden
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
Celtics' Last Game
The Raptors were beaten by the Celtics on Wednesday, 97-93. Siakam scored 28 in a losing effort, while Malcolm Brogdon paced the winning squad with 29 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Malcolm Brogdon
|29
|5
|3
|0
|0
|4
|Jaylen Brown
|25
|11
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Derrick White
|17
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum paces his squad in both points (30.2) and rebounds (8.8) per game, and also averages 4.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Jaylen Brown is posting 26.6 points, 3.5 assists and 6.9 rebounds per contest.
- Derrick White posts 12.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1 block.
- Brogdon averages 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 48.4% from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc (fourth in league) with 2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Marcus Smart averages a team-best 6.3 assists per contest. He is also putting up 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 41.5% from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jayson Tatum
|24.5
|6.4
|3.1
|1.3
|0.2
|2.7
|Jaylen Brown
|23.2
|5.6
|4
|0.6
|0
|1.9
|Derrick White
|15.9
|4.9
|3.8
|0.6
|1.4
|2.7
|Malcolm Brogdon
|13.3
|3.1
|3.5
|0.8
|0.2
|1.3
|Marcus Smart
|10.6
|1.8
|4.1
|1.5
|0.2
|2
