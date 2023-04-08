Matthew Fitzpatrick will take to the course at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia to play in the 2023 Masters Tournament from April 6 - 9. It's a par-72 that spans 7,545 yards, with a purse of $15,000,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to bet on Fitzpatrick at the Masters Tournament this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Matthew Fitzpatrick Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Fitzpatrick has shot better than par on six occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score in two of his last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over his last 14 rounds, Fitzpatrick has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 20 once.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

In his past five appearances, Fitzpatrick has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 14 -6 278 1 15 4 7 $7.4M

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

In Fitzpatrick's past eight appearances at this event, he has finished in the top 20 two times, including one top-10 finish. His average finish has been 27th.

In his past eight appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut seven times.

Fitzpatrick finished 14th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

At 7,545 yards, Augusta National Golf Club is set up as a par-72 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,294 yards.

Golfers at Augusta National Golf Club have averaged a score of +1 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

Augusta National Golf Club checks in at 7,545 yards, 225 yards longer than the average course Fitzpatrick has played in the past year (7,320 yards).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -2. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +1.

Fitzpatrick's Last Time Out

Fitzpatrick finished in the 31st percentile on the 10 par-3 holes at the Valspar Championship, with an average of 3.20 strokes.

He averaged 4.22 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 18) at the Valspar Championship, which placed him in the 20th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Valspar Championship, Fitzpatrick was better than 71% of the field (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Fitzpatrick did not have a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship (the tournament average was 1.4).

On the 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Fitzpatrick carded less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (3.4).

Fitzpatrick's two birdies or better on the 18 par-4s at the Valspar Championship were less than the tournament average (3.3).

In that last competition, Fitzpatrick's performance on the 18 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 6.0).

Fitzpatrick finished the Valspar Championship with a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.3 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Valspar Championship, Fitzpatrick fell short compared to the field average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards Fitzpatrick Odds to Win: +4000

