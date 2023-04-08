Rafael Devers -- 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the hill, on April 8 at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Tigers.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

  • Devers is hitting .323 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 50th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.
  • Devers has picked up a hit in 71.4% of his seven games this season, with at least two hits in 57.1% of those games.
  • He has homered in two of seven games played this year, and in 6.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this year, Devers has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in five of seven games (71.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 1
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (100.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (100.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (100.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks last in the league.
  • The Tigers have a 6.20 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (11 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Wentz (0-1) pitches for the Tigers to make his second start of the season.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
