Saturday's contest features the Boston Red Sox (3-4) and the Detroit Tigers (2-5) facing off at Comerica Park (on April 8) at 4:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 win for the Red Sox.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Boston Red Sox will send Tanner Houck (1-0) to the mound, while Joey Wentz (0-1) will get the nod for the Detroit Tigers.

Red Sox vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
  • Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
  • How to Watch on TV: BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Red Sox 6, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Tigers

  • Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

  • The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites seven times this season and won three of those games.
  • Boston has a record of 3-3 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -140 on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.
  • Boston has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 41.
  • The Red Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.57).

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
April 2 Orioles W 9-5 Tanner Houck vs Cole Irvin
April 3 Pirates L 7-6 Kutter Crawford vs Johan Oviedo
April 4 Pirates L 4-1 Nick Pivetta vs Roansy Contreras
April 5 Pirates L 4-1 Corey Kluber vs Mitch Keller
April 6 @ Tigers W 6-3 Chris Sale vs Spencer Turnbull
April 8 @ Tigers - Tanner Houck vs Joey Wentz
April 9 @ Tigers - Kutter Crawford vs Matthew Boyd
April 10 @ Rays - Nick Pivetta vs Josh Fleming
April 11 @ Rays - Corey Kluber vs Shane McClanahan
April 12 @ Rays - Chris Sale vs Zach Eflin
April 13 @ Rays - Tanner Houck vs Jeffrey Springs

