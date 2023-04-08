Rob Refsnyder is available when the Boston Red Sox battle Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on April 8 against the Pirates) he went 0-for-1.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rob Refsnyder? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate (2022)

  • Refsnyder hit .307 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 15 walks.
  • Refsnyder got a base hit in 32 out of 57 games last season (56.1%), with multiple hits in 10 of those contests (17.5%).
  • Including the 57 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in six of them (10.5%), going deep in 3.4% of his trips to home plate.
  • Refsnyder picked up an RBI in 16 games last season out of 57 (28.1%), including multiple RBIs in 5.3% of those games (three times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
  • In 33.3% of his 57 games last season, he scored (19 times). He had six games with multiple runs in 2022 (10.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
25 GP 29
.370 AVG .236
.404 OBP .364
.556 SLG .417
7 XBH 9
4 HR 2
12 RBI 9
20/4 K/BB 26/11
1 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 32
18 (72.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (43.8%)
8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (6.3%)
11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (25.0%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.3%)
9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (21.9%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff last season ranked 25th in MLB.
  • The Tigers had a 4.06 team ERA that ranked 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers surrendered the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
  • Wentz (0-1) takes the mound for the Tigers to make his second start this season.
  • His last time out was on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.