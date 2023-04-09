On Sunday, Alex Verdugo (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Boston Red Sox play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Tigers.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo has a double, a triple, a home run and two walks while hitting .353.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 30th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging.

In seven of eight games this season (87.5%) Verdugo has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (50.0%).

He has gone deep in one of eight games, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.

Verdugo has driven in a run in three games this year (37.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six games this year (75.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings