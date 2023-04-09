Bruins vs. Flyers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 9
The Boston Bruins (62-12-5), winners of six road games in a row, visit the Philadelphia Flyers (29-37-13) at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET on TNT, TVAS, and SN1.
The Bruins have gone 9-1-0 over the last 10 contests, scoring 25 total goals (eight power-play goals on 38 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 21.1%). They have allowed 17 goals to their opponents.
Get ready for this matchup with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory in Sunday's contest.
Bruins vs. Flyers Predictions for Sunday
Our projections model for this game predicts a final score of Bruins 4, Flyers 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-240)
- Computer Predicted Total: 5.9
- Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-1.8)
Bruins Splits and Trends
- The Bruins are 62-12-5 overall and 11-5-16 in overtime matchups.
- Boston has 38 points (18-6-2) in the 26 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the five games this season the Bruins recorded only one goal, they've finished 1-4-0 (two points).
- Boston has finished 6-3-2 in the 11 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering 14 points).
- The Bruins are 55-4-3 in the 62 games when they have scored more than two goals (to register 113 points).
- In the 37 games when Boston has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 32-2-3 record (67 points).
- In the 50 games when it outshot its opponent, Boston is 36-9-5 (77 points).
- The Bruins' opponents have had more shots in 28 games. The Bruins finished 25-3-0 in those matchups (50 points).
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Flyers AVG
|Flyers Rank
|2nd
|3.62
|Goals Scored
|2.63
|29th
|1st
|2.09
|Goals Allowed
|3.34
|23rd
|9th
|32.9
|Shots
|29.2
|25th
|8th
|29.7
|Shots Allowed
|31.4
|19th
|11th
|22.2%
|Power Play %
|15.2%
|32nd
|1st
|87.2%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.0%
|27th
Bruins vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TVAS, and SN1
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
