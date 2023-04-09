Celtics vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics (56-25) are 6.5-point favorites as they look to extend a six-game home win streak when they square off against the Atlanta Hawks (41-40) on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at TD Garden. The game airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE.
Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 121 - Hawks 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Celtics (- 6.5)
- The Celtics (43-35-3 ATS) have covered the spread 53.1% of the time, 9.9% more often than the Hawks (35-44-2) this season.
- Boston (19-23-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 6.5 points or more this season (44.2%) than Atlanta (3-2) does as a 6.5+-point underdog (60%).
- When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Boston does it in fewer games (51.9% of the time) than Atlanta (55.6%).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Celtics are 52-21, while the Hawks are 12-21 as moneyline underdogs.
Celtics Performance Insights
- It's been a dominant stretch for Boston, which is scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth-best in NBA) and allowing 111.4 points per contest (fourth-best).
- The Celtics are putting up 26.6 dimes per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Celtics have a 37.5% three-point percentage this season (sixth-ranked in NBA), but they've really provided a lift by draining 15.9 threes per contest (second-best).
- In terms of shot breakdown, Boston has taken 52.2% two-pointers (accounting for 62.3% of the team's buckets) and 47.8% from beyond the arc (37.7%).
