The Boston Celtics (56-25) are keeping their eye on five players on the injury report, including Jayson Tatum, ahead of their Sunday, April 9 game against the Atlanta Hawks (41-40) at TD Garden, which starts at 1:00 PM ET.

Watch Celtics vs. Hawks with Fubo!

The Celtics are coming off of a 121-102 win over the Raptors in their last outing on Friday. In the Celtics' win, Sam Hauser led the way with a team-high 26 points (adding five rebounds and two assists).

Rep your team with officially licensed Celtics gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Marcus Smart PG Questionable Neck 11.5 3.1 6.3 Jayson Tatum SF Questionable Hip 30.1 8.8 4.6 Al Horford C Out Back 9.8 6.2 3.0 Robert Williams III C Questionable Knee 8.0 8.3 1.4 Jaylen Brown SF Out Finger 26.6 6.9 3.5

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Hawks Injuries: Clint Capela: Out (Calf), Trae Young: Out (Groin), Dejounte Murray: Out (Ankle), Bogdan Bogdanovic: Out (Knee), John Collins: Out (Back), De'Andre Hunter: Questionable (Knee)

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Celtics Season Insights

The 117.9 points per game the Celtics record are only 0.2 fewer points than the Hawks allow (118.1).

Boston has a 38-3 record when putting up more than 118.1 points.

In their last 10 games, the Celtics have been scoring 119.8 points per game, an average that's a little higher than the 117.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Boston knocks down 15.9 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league), 4.3 more than its opponents (11.6). It is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc (sixth-best in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 34.6%.

The Celtics' 115.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank third in the NBA, and the 108.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank third in the league.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -6.5 227

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.